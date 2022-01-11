RENEWED AGRI PLAN: Food security tops priority list for ‘revitalized’ BAMSI, says new chairman

Young wants to increase enrolment levels by driving recruitment

$20 produce boxes to make a comeback

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) Chairman Tyrel Young said he is looking to revitalize the institute, noting that food security must remain at the top of this nation’s agenda amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Young, who assumed office November 1, 2021, noted that the way forward for BAMSI is steadily and strategically being carved out and a return to the original objectives and mission statement seem assured.

“I want people to know that from day one, my priority was to understand the government’s plan for BAMSI and to carry out that mandate to the best of my ability, and with the full support of the staff,” said Young.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the globe, food security must remain at the top of our agenda. We must be able to provide at least the basic food items for ourselves on a consistent basis and we must be able to do that in a sustainable manner, so that future generations of Bahamians will be supported and have access to arable land and delicacies like conch and lobster.“

He added: “As we head into 2022, my goal is to see a steady increase in the types of crops grown by BAMSI, our partners in the Associated Farmers program and all farmers across the Bahamas…

“We want to balance supporting the business of farming — that is, seeing farmers maximize their earning potential — with making the healthiest produce available to the widest spectrum of our citizenry…and available at a cost they can afford.”

My goal is that every Bahamian is aware of the full range of services and goods the Nassau/Andros-based institute has to offer. – BAMSI Chairman Tyrel Young

Young said BAMSI’s academic arm also required greater support, with an immediate need to increase the staff complement with educated, motivated and focused individuals.

A key component of the new mandate is driving enrolment levels up by widening the recruitment net and making it easier for recent graduates and those interested in making a career change to choose BAMSI.

“Just like UB (the University of The Bahamas) and BTVI (the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute), the government of the Bahamas is committed to providing free education to qualified candidates at BAMSI,” said Young.

“We want students and parents to know that if you pass five BGCSEs, math and English included, the BAMSI Government Tertiary Education Grant is available to you. It covers a range of things from tuition and fees to textbooks.

“We want senior high students, especially those in grades 10 and 11, to start planning now to enroll in BAMSI.”

Other areas of BAMSI are also scheduled for revamping, including the Distribution Centre, which will again begin offering the popular $20 produce box.

Young also noted that the institute is set to launch an aggressive marketing campaign.

“My goal is that every Bahamian is aware of the full range of services and goods the Nassau/Andros-based institute has to offer,” he said.