Regional security meeting in Jamaica – help for Haiti

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — Prime Minister Philip Davis joined CARICOM leaders in Jamaica on Sunday for a one-day session to address how the region can assist with the stabilization of Haiti and other matters of regional concern.

“Earlier this afternoon, Prime Minister Davis departed for Jamaica to join fellow CARICOM leaders for a one-day session in Kingston, where the focus will be advancing the stabilization of Haiti and strengthening regional security,” according to a press statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister Sunday afternoon.

The Prime Minister returns from that regional meeting on Tuesday morning, the OPM release stated.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister.