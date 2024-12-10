Watch ILTV Live
Recovered and Stolen vehicles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police seek the public’s assistance in finding the following vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday, 9th December 2024:

1. A black (with a red roof) 2014 Nissan Cube L/P #AZ9062 – was stolen from Albatross Road off McKinney Avenue.

If you have any information about this theft or spot this vehicle, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

The following vehicle and vessel were recovered on Monday. 9th December, 2004:

1. A Suzuki Alto 2013 Nissan Cube L/P #AE9653 – recovered on Rocky Pine Road.

It was reported stolen during an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, 5th December, 2024, outside a home on Whitaker Avenue off Carmichael Road.

2. A white trimmed black 2001 Century boat —recovered in waters off East Bay Street. It was reported stolen on Sunday, 8th December, 2024, from a home in Gregory Town, Eleuthera.

Polls

How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

