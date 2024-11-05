Watch ILTV Live
Recovered and stolen vehicle alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in finding the following vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday 04th November, 2024:

1. A silver 2014 Nissan Note – stolen from London Avenue, off Carmichael Road.

2. A gray 2014 Nissan Note – stolen from London Avenue, off Carmichael Road.

If you have any information about these thefts or spot these vehicles, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

The following vehicle was recovered on Monday 04th November, 2024:

1. A brown Nissan Tiida L/P #AY1876 – recovered on All Saint Way. It was stolen on Sunday 27th October, 2024, from Seawall Manor Close, off Gladstone Road.

