RECORD: Sixty-five new infections in a single day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A record 65 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in The Bahamas today, pushing the total to 447, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 29 were recorded in New Providence, 21 in Grand Bahama, eight in Guana Cay, six in Moore’s Island and one case in Abaco.

As of today, there were a total of 211 cases in Grand Bahama, 180 confirmed cases in New Providence, 21 cases in Bimini, nine in Moore’s Island, nine in Great Guana Cay, six in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, three in Cat Island, three in Exuma and one case in Abaco.

The ministry did not include details about the new cases, providing only subtotals per island.

“Investigations are ongoing and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry said.

Twelve patients remain hospitalized.

A total of 343 cases remain active.

Ninety-one people have recovered.

Health officials have performed 4,106 tests.

In response to the surge of cases, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced increased restrictions last week.

This included a weekend lockdown for The Bahamas, and a revision of the nightly curfew from 7pm to 5am.

Grand Bahama remains on a two-week lockdown until August 7 at 5am.