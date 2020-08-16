Record 133 COVID cases recorded in The Bahamas today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed a record 133 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases to 1,252.

Andros has recorded its first case of the virus, according to health officials.

Additionally, there were 102 in New Providence, 10 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Abaco, two in the Berry Islands, one in Inagua and four cases pending.

There are now 672 confirmed cases in New Providence, 456 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 44 in Abaco, 14 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, five in Exuma, one in Eleuthera and two in Inagua; and one in Andros.

After being stagnated for weeks, the number of recovered cases climbed up in recent days.

As of today, the number of recovered cases were 160.

It represents an increase of 22 cases over the day before.

As of today, there are 1,072 active cases, including 37 hospitalized cases — two more hospitalized cases compared to Friday.

Since Sunday, there have been 354 confirmed cases recorded in The Bahamas, continuing a trend since early last month.

As of July 1, there were 104 COVID-19 cases.