REAL ESTATE OF MIND: Beware the kitchen triangle

Praise the good triangle, steer clear of the bad

Common sense tells us to steer clear of the romantic triangle, and beware the Bermuda triangle but we rarely hear where the triangular shape adds value to our home life.

But it’s as straightforward as a place that makes a home – the kitchen.

That’s right and there is even a formula to make sure the triangle is the right size and perspective. Why the triangle? Remember that kitchen designs are important not only for the cook, but also for social gatherings.

It’s where we start our mornings and at the end of the day, where we share what happened in the hours we were apart. It’s where young children come for comfort, older ones for advice and the room most likely to be the setting for family bonding.

When friends come by, it’s often where we gather for a few moments before settling down and often where we end up after a long dinner.

In short, it’s the heart of the home.

Getting the kitchen triangle right is important for making that heart beat its best. The triangle focuses on 3 items, the stove, fridge and sink. It is measured from the center points in front of each.

The suggested theory is that each leg of the triangle should be no less than 4 feet, no more than 9 feet and the total of the three legs no more than 13-26 feet.

This design is all about efficiency, especially for the cook. The work triangle minimizes traffic within the kitchen, so no one interferes or interrupts the cook who is preparing meals while still allowing social interaction with others.

One family we know was so determined to maximize space and build in comfort that they cut out cardboard models of the main components, appliances, a human figure, chopping block, saucepans, onions and potatoes.

After much maneuvering, they got the dimensions exactly right. With somewhat restricted space, they created a perfect triangle including an L-shaped seating area off the island that included the gas range. Everything was within arm’s reach and conversation naturally flows.

Whatever shape your kitchen or the kitchen in the home you are considering — island kitchen, galley, L-shape, u-shaped or peninsula – remember the kitchen has huge impact on the value of real estate and on relationships in the home.

Although cabinet types, counter top materials and appliance selections are all important, remember shape matters.

Choose wisely and beware of the Kitchen Triangle.