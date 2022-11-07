Real estate in eastern New Providence generating “extraordinary” interest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The eastern coast of New Providence is generating high interest from real estate investors, according to one local real estate group.

Shamon Campbell, President of BE Luxury Real Estate (BELRE), said investors are recognizing the opportunities in the surrounding neighborhoods to acquire properties without any heads of agreement restrictions to rental action. This method allows homeowners who wish to rent their properties to do so over short and long-term periods.

“There’s an extraordinary increase in interest for waterfront properties along the eastern coast like we’ve never seen before,” Campbell said.

“There’s a huge benefit to foreign investors that seek to use their home when traveling to the island.”

Properties along the eastern coast are ideal for local and international investors or home buyers, who are reportedly seeking favorable land sizes, spacious homes, and ocean views at a fraction of the cost that is comparable to properties on the western end of New Providence.

According to BELRE Vice president, Aaron Davis, investors who are looking to renovate a property to its full potential could see waterfront eastern road properties trade for significantly less than those in the west, especially as inventory for desirable waterfront offerings in the west reduces.

“Many local buyers shy away from properties in the east, as they may have grown up in these communities, but international buyers that are looking for income-producing properties, that can also be used for entertaining family and friends a few times a year, find these deals ripe for the picking,” he said.

One example is the $2.4M property that was recently sold to an American investor, who sought a home near a canal that would provide him with quick access to boating, jet skiing, and other water adventures. The investor relocated from the United States to this country’s warm climate and friendly people.

Although his search started in western New Providence, with a few properties at the top of his list, once this property came to market, the choice was clear.

“In today’s market, properties at this price point and specifications do not last long. It was our precision and area intelligence—understanding of the market and knowing what to expect—that resulted in our client’s success,” Campbell said.

The licensed agents of BE Luxury Real Estate Group are associates of H.G. Christie, Christie’s International Real Estate.