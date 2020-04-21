Re-opened businesses draw crowds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Hundreds of people queued in lines across the capital as some businesses reopen this week. Outside SunCash on East Street today, some individuals told Eyewitness News they got in line from as early as 5am. Businesses providing domestic money transfers were exempted earlier this month, and have been joined by home and hardware stores, auto parts establishments and plant nurseries.

Most of the Sun Cash customers that withstood sweltering heat were collecting funds from the National Insurance Board. Tents and barricades were erected in attempts to provide some shelter from the blistering sun, and bring order to the line in a bid to maintain social distancing. However, distancing guidelines were not followed as those that stood on the line were packed closely together. Security officers closed the line shortly after 1pm as the company prepared to close its doors at 1:30pm in accordance with the government’s emergency orders.