RBPF teams to destroy 7,000 firearms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Thousands of weapons, including high-powered firearms suspected of being linked to serious crimes like murder, will be destroyed in the coming days.

Local authorities will carry out the process in partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) and the Mines Advisory Group (MAG).

Authorities told Eyewitness News that some of the firearms are illicit weapons that were taken off the streets, while police and civilians previously used others.

Authorities noted that the deconstruction program is also a viable means of eradicating the country of illicit weapons that continue to threaten public safety, as guns are the weapon of choice for criminals.