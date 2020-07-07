RBDF vessel sustains damage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Bahama Class vessel HMBS Nassau, sustained minor damage to its port propeller while transiting the channel inbound to the pier in Marsh Harbour, Abaco on Friday morning.

None of the crew members were injured in that incident, according to a press statement.

“As per RBDF protocols, divers were deployed once alongside the pier to determine the extent of damage,” the statement read.

“HMBS Nassau had undertaken corrective action in response to environmental forces during its final approach to the pier while conducting detachment replenishment mission to that island.

“The mission was completed and HMBS NASSAU safely and comfortably returned to Coral Harbour Base where further investigations are underway to determine the extent of damage, cost of repairs and cause of incident.”

Meanwhile, Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Commanding Officer for Southern Command, Captain Glenn McPhee, visited the organization’s satellite bases in the southern and central Bahamas on his familiarization tour last week.

Accompanied by other RBDF officers, Captain McPhee met with officers and marines onboard HMBS Matthew Town.

During this visit, Captain McPhee also toured the Bahamas Maritime Surveillance System that was installed and commissioned in April 2019.

Captain McPhee, who was promoted in the recent promotional exercise, is a member of the Force’s Executive Team.

He was appointed the Captain for the Southern Command with responsibility for HMBS Matthew Town in Inagua and HMBS Gunn Point in Ragged Island.

Before his departure, McPhee underscored the Southern Command’s mission: “to ensure continuity of administration, operations and logistical support for all RBDF missions originating, transiting through or around the southern Bahamas”.

Before leaving the island, he shared the RBDF Commander’s strategic vision regarding decentralization with the officers and marines.