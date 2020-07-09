RBDF: Search for missing woman continues

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nearly a week after a vessel ran aground in waters south of Bimini the search and recovery efforts continue for a missing woman who was thrown overboard, according to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

The defense force, police force and United States Coast Guard, which comprises the search team, continues to comb the surrounding area and cays, said RBDF Commanding Officer for the Northern Command Captain Whitfield Neely.

A 32-foot American-registered boat, named ‘Stand Firm’ ran aground last Friday around a mile and a half off South Bimini with four Americans on board.

According to authorities, the defense force received reports of the disabled vessel and the HMBS LL Smith responded to investigate.

Officers found a man and a woman on board with injuries.

The pair where transported to hospital in North Bimini.

A man’s body was subsequently found on Turtle Cay, south of south Bimini.

He was identified as Javier Marcos Perez, a 30-year-old Miami resident.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly catapulted from the vessel on impact.