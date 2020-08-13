RBDF on high alert during crawfish season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has arrested two people who were caught with gear or crawfish while the season was closed in the past two months.

The season opened on August 1 and closes March 31.

In a statement yesterday, the RBDF said it remains on high alert to protect the “much sought after” resource.

“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force acknowledges that the crawfish season has reopened and is on high alert to ensure this valuable and much sought after resource is protected from those who seek to poach or illegally harvest it,” the statement read.

“Royal Bahamas Defence Force assets have been monitoring popular crawfish harvesting areas to deter and intercept would be offenders. During the last two months, some two arrests of persons fishing with compressors or possession of the resource out of season were made by RBDF vessels.

It added: “The Force remains poised to guard our heritage by ensuring laws protecting sustainable harvesting of marine resources are adhered to.”