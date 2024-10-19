NASSAU, BAHAMAS- In a strong display of regional solidarity, Prime Minister The Honourable Philip Davis, accompanied by senior government officials, attended the send-off for Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officers deployed to Haiti. This mission is part of a broader regional initiative aimed at stabilizing the country, which continues to face significant unrest.

Nearly 30 years after The Bahamas first supported Haiti through a United Nations peacekeeping operation (1994-1996), The Bahamas has once again committed to assisting. A six-member advance team from the RBDF will join the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM), an effort led by CARICOM in partnership with international allies such as Kenya, Jamaica, and Belize. The mission aims to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

Prime Minister Davis, who served as Chair of CARICOM in 2023, was joined by Acting Minister of National Security Leon Lundy, Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin, Deputy Commander Defence Force (DCDF) Captain Shonedel Pinder, and members of the RBDF Executive Command. Former RBDF Commander Commodore Clifford Scavella, who led the initial Bahamian peacekeeping mission in Haiti, was also present, adding historical significance to the event.

This deployment is noteworthy not only for its mission but also for the inclusion of the first-ever female RBDF officer to be deployed internationally, marking a milestone in The Bahamas’ commitment to gender equality. The team’s expertise spans critical areas, including Conduct & Discipline, Command Headquarters Assistance, Operations, and Administration.

The team will focus on key areas such as:

Maritime Patrols : Deterring threats to maritime security within Haitian territorial waters.

: Deterring threats to maritime security within Haitian territorial waters. Port Security : Securing strategic ports to facilitate humanitarian aid and bolster political stability.

: Securing strategic ports to facilitate humanitarian aid and bolster political stability. Preventing Illegal Migration : Curbing illegal migration and preventing human trafficking.

: Curbing illegal migration and preventing human trafficking. Countering Illicit Trafficking : Disrupting narcotics, weapons, and contraband trafficking.

: Disrupting narcotics, weapons, and contraband trafficking. Intelligence Cooperation : Collaborating with CARICOM and international partners to enhance mission effectiveness.

: Collaborating with CARICOM and international partners to enhance mission effectiveness. Regional Security : Addressing destabilizing activities to ensure Caribbean safety.

: Addressing destabilizing activities to ensure Caribbean safety. Supporting Political Stability: Creating a secure environment to aid in Haiti’s political recovery.

The RBDF personnel will serve for six months, contributing to regional security and supporting CARICOM-led efforts to stabilize Haiti. While Prime Minister Davis did not give formal remarks, his presence emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting peace in the Caribbean.

Also attending were representatives from the RBDF Chaplaincy Office and Family Support organization, acknowledging the sacrifices of the officers and their families. Under the leadership of Commodore Raymond E. King, the Defence Force remains committed to professionalism and preparedness in all its missions, both at home and abroad.