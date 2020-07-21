RBDF officer charged with rape

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer was among three men charged in magistrates court today with the rape of two teenage girls.
Yorick Brice Jr, 26, and his 19-year-old brother Maximus Brice, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, along with a 17-year-old juvenile.
The trio were charged with two counts of rape.
Prosecutors allege that the group had unlawful sexual intercourse with two 19-year-old girls on Saturday, July 12.
The men were not required to enter a plea to the charges and were denied bail.
They were remanded to the Bahamas department of corrections until October 21, when they will be served with a voluntary bill of indictment.
However, they were later granted $5,000 bail in the Supreme Court.
The juvenile was remanded to the Simpson Penn Center for Boys.
Bjorn Ferguson represented the Brice brothers.
Nathan smith appeared for the juvenile.