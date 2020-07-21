RBDF officer charged with rape

LocalJuly 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm Eyewitness News
RBDF officer charged with rape
Yorick Brice Jr (left) and his 19-year-old brother Maximus Brice.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer was among three men charged in magistrates court today with the rape of two teenage girls.

Yorick Brice Jr, 26, and his 19-year-old brother Maximus Brice, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, along with a 17-year-old juvenile.

The trio were charged with two counts of rape.

Prosecutors allege that the group had unlawful sexual intercourse with two 19-year-old girls on Saturday, July 12.

The men were not required to enter a plea to the charges and were denied bail.

They were remanded to the Bahamas department of corrections until October 21, when they will be served with a voluntary bill of indictment.

However, they were later granted $5,000 bail in the Supreme Court.

The juvenile was remanded to the Simpson Penn Center for Boys.

Bjorn Ferguson represented the Brice brothers.

Nathan smith appeared for the juvenile.

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply