RBDF marine charged with rape

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officer was yesterday arraigned in Magistrate’s Court for the rape of a woman marine.

According to prosecutors, Renaldo Wilkinson, 35, raped a 32-year-old woman marine at the defense force base in Matthew Town, Inagua, on February 5.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Wilkinson was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

While he was denied bail, the defense advised the court the marine had a pending bail application before the Supreme Court.

The matter resumes on April 14, when he is expected to be presented with a voluntary bill of indictment, advancing the matter to the Supreme Court.

Attorney Ryszard Humes represents Wilkinson.