RBDF launches probe into grounding incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force yesterday announced that a board of inquiry has been convened to investigate recent groundings of its vessels.

In a statement, the RBDF defended the training of its naval officers following the grounding of a vessel on Monday.

The HMBS ROLLY GRAY was grounded on July 13.

“This is the second unfortunate incident in recent times and a Board of Inquiry has been convened to determine the events surrounding the incidents,”the statement read.

“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force wishes to reassure the general public that those placed in command positions are highly trained, Naval Officers who have graduated from international training academies and colleges with high performance standards.

“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has taken measures to strengthen the assessment, selection and professional development of our officers to ensure that such incidents are minimized in the immediate and future.”

The statement continued: “Such enhanced measures being undertaken include the following: reinstatement of our Prospective Craft Command Qualifying Courses; Bridge Resource Management Simulation training for all ship crews; onboard assessments of the crew conduct, competency and coordination levels by the Mobile Sea Training Team; Incident Analysis Workshops of prior mishaps to identify instances of human error and corrective measures to avert future occurrences.”

It added: “Additionally, service members have been encouraged by the Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King to embrace the concept of continuous improvement, training and professional development as the Royal Bahamas Defence Force transforms itself marked by the pursuit of performance excellence.”