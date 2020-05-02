RBDF investigating Haitian freighter destroyed by fire, one woman dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is investigating the circumstances of a Haitian vessel that was destroyed by fire, off Stella Maris, Long Island yesterday.

The Haitian Freighter was reportedly en route to Haiti from New Providence.

According to a statement, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Operations Center was reportedly alerted to a medical emergency onboard a Haitian Freighter around 1.30am on Wednesday.

However three hours later, it was reported that a woman onboard who required medical attention died.

“The master of the vessel was advised to seek permission from the designated and competent authorities to re-enter the territorial waters/harbour in Cat Island, consistent with the emergency orders,” the statement read.

“However, approximately 3 hours later the master of the vessel advised that the female onboard who required medical attention had passed.”

The statement contined: “On Thursday evening, the Defence Force Operations Center received a call from Police Operations Room [referencing] an 80-foot steel hull vessel, which was on fire off Stella Maris, Long Island or 10 miles off the eastern shoreline of Salt Pond.”

“Local police officials assisted by residents utilizing jet skis responded, but were unable to render assistance due to the intensity of the flames on the vessel.

“Also, rescue efforts were initiated by the defence force (aircraft) and United States Coast Guard, which were hindered by inclement weather.

“A search of the surrounding area and shorelines by both the police and residents this morning uncovered 2 Haitian nationals associated with the vessel, who appeared to be a bit dehydrated and slightly shaken up.”

The RBDF said the Haitian nationals indicated that eight persons made it to shore and are assisting Police with further investigations, the statement read

The RBDF’s probe is supported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and US Coast Guard cutter.