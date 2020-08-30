RBDF discontinues basic training due to rapid spread of COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has discontinued new entry training due to the quick spread of COVID-19 amongst its latest intake of recruits.

According to a statement, the recruits are all asymptomatic and in isolation onboard HMBS Coral Harbour.

The remaining three weeks of training will ensue once a medical all-clear is given for these persons, it said.

“As such, the Defence Force wishes to advise that New Entry training has been discontinued at this time, to allow the proper management and treatment of those testing positive for the virus and to keep non Covid- positive recruits in isolation,” read the statement.

“Steps have been taken to sanitize the training facility, lodging, classrooms and other common spaces occupied or utilized by the recruits and training staff.”

It continued: “The recruits, who are all asymptomatic and tolerating their exposure well, are on a vitamin and electrolyte regimen to boost their immunity and clear the virus from their system. Moreover, they have been briefed on protocols to follow should they or their fellow recruits exhibit any symptoms.”

The infected recruits are being monitored closely by the Force Medical Officer, Registered Nurses and Emergency Medical Technicians Team, it said.

The RBDF said recruits and instructors are being screened twice daily.

Force Medical Officer Dr Derwin Johnson said: “The situation is in control and the recruits will be retested for viral clearance as per international standards.”