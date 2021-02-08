RBDF considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for marines

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Raymond King said while the government has maintained that the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered on a voluntary basis, given the nature of the defense force’s operations and the exposure marines face as a result of their duties, the organization is considering whether it will make the vaccine mandatory for its officers.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, King said: “We haven’t taken a position on it because the government has stated that the vaccine will not be mandatory. However, in our regulations, we can make it mandatory. We have the powers and we have the legal authority to do so.

“We can enforce it along the strict lines.

“But we are about to hold a series of vaccination forums with all of the ranks and rates led by our force medical officer.

“He would have been instructed to speak to the Ministry of Health to ensure that we are speaking with one message.

“But those forums will be used as an opportunity to get feedback from the general populous to take into consideration their views with the vaccine.

“So, we have not made a firm decision. We just want to get their feedback and the government’s position is that it is not mandatory, but if we feel as if it is something that we must do — they are on the frontlines and have [among] the highest probability of being infected — it may be critical for us to seriously consider our personnel taking the vaccine as well.”

The Bahamas is expected to get 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in two tranches, beginning in the middle of this month, according to National Vaccine Consultative Committee Chair Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis.

The committee is in the process of finalizing its distribution plan.

The vaccine is expected to be rolled out to various groups within one to six weeks.

King said the vaccination forums will begin today and wrap up within just over two weeks.

He said it is important for all the officers to have an opportunity to express their views “equitably”.

“We seek to create awareness on the necessity of it, what the purpose and objectives are — to gather feedback from the general body,” the commodore said.

Marines continue to be tested for COVID before deployment at sea to effect a bubble concept on vessels.

King said there were one or two incidences where marines refused to be tested and those individuals had to stand down.

He said: “We must maintain the integrity of the persons who we send onboard those ships out to sea.”

According to King, there were three active cases of COVID-19 on the force, one of which was a marine who traveled recently and was still abroad.

He said there was no one in quarantine.