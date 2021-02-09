RBDF conducts trafficking in persons seminar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Training Department continues to raise awareness and sensitize its personnel on the effect of illicit activities with a Trafficking in Persons (TIPs) training seminar, which was conducted at the Coral Harbour Base on Friday.

In keeping with the Commander Defence Force Commodore Raymond King’s strategic intent to enhance responsiveness to the security environment nationally and regionally, the RBDF Training Department — led by Lieutenant Commander Origin Deleveaux, who also serves as RBDF TIP’s liaison officer — spearheaded a multilayered one-day TIPs training session.

As the RBDF continues to protect the country’s borders from external threats and the harmful consequences of drugs, arms, human smuggling and poaching, the aim of the seminar was to educate participants on the role of the interagency committee. It also raises awareness to enable identification, detection, suppression and prosecution of individuals who will attempt to take advantage of people’s vulnerability and exploit them for their personal gains and benefits.

The session was conducted in a more comprehensive training in the form of presentations and panel discussions to raise the awareness of inter-agency roles and responsibilities in combatting this transnational crime. Applicable International Law on Trafficking in Persons (UN protocol) topics covered were The Bahamas legislative framework; national bodies on TIPs; victim identification/assistance/protection; medical care for victims; victim interviews; investigations, prosecution and punishment; training; national coordination; and trafficking in persons indicators.

Over the years, the RBDF has contributed significantly to the development of the TIPS Task Force from its inception in the areas of training and initial victim identification. The year 2011 marked the introduction of defense force personnel to trafficking in persons training programs.

In 2013, the training programme was expanded to include all defense force personnel who sit the force’s advancement, leadership, supervisory and management courses. This has resulted in over 1,300 out of approximately 1,500 members receiving initial identity skills and techniques training. The RBDF’s role as first responders is therefore critical and the training has enabled defense personnel to better perform their duties over the past five years.

This year, the TIPs Task Force has been invited in to expand its scope. This is the first training seminar for this year and over 60 defense personnel, including doctors and nurses from the Public Hospitals Authority, received the awareness training.

The overall benefits will assist greatly with improving and sustaining the overall objectives of the United Nations Convention on Human Rights, in particular, trafficking in persons as well as The Bahamas’ Trafficking in Persons Act, 2008 and its objective to remain a Tier 1 country.

The RBDF is a multifaceted, multipurpose agency, and Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King is adamant that partnerships with local law enforcement agencies be strengthened in keeping with the strategic agenda of the Ministry of National Security. As a result, the force must be adequately prepared to confront a multiplicity of challenges, which includes the prevention, protection and suppression of trafficking in persons.

King expressed his gratitude for the assistance given by partner agencies during this year’s trafficking in persons training.