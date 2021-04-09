RBDF concludes Health and Fitness Month with one-mile relay

SportsApril 9, 2021April 8, 2021 at 3:32 am Eyewitness News
RBDF concludes Health and Fitness Month with one-mile relay
Lieutenant Angelo Whitfield passes the baton on to his teammate during the one-mile relay competition on Friday, March 26, 2021, at HMBS CORAL HARBOUR. (RBDF PHOTO: ABLE SEAMAN MICHAEL TURNER II)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) concluded its month of health and fitness awareness with a one-mile relay competition on Friday, March 26, 2021, at HMBS CORAL HARBOUR.

Leading Woman Anishka Bonaby. (RBDF PHOTOS: ABLE SEAMAN MICHAEL TURNER II)
Leading Seaman Devon Sands.

During the highly anticipated meet, three teams comprising of five individuals participated in a timed race, which included a woman on each team. The teams consisted of personnel from both the Training and Administration/Prosecution Departments along with representatives from Entry 54.

The overall winner was the team of Entry 54, due to technicalities.

Special mention goes to the Training Department team, with the fastest combined time of 34.13 minutes.

Able Woman Marine Raynell Delaney.

Training Officer Lieutenant Commander Origin Deleveaux commended his staff for a successful month of activities, which also brought about a closer comradery with the friendly competition events.

He stressed the need for individuals to maintain healthy lifestyles, which can be a boost for the morale and welfare of the organization and is important for the organization’s success.

The overall winning Relay Team, Entry 54.

In an effort to promote and aid in a healthier lifestyle — in line with Commander Defence Force Commodore Raymond King’s strategic mission of a fit, fighting force — the Training Department held several initiatives over the month of March, which also included basketball, swimming, aerobics and seminars to encourage healthier lifestyle living.

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply

*