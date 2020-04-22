RBDF Commodore Bethel’s leave extended

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Tellis Bethel will remain on leave until the end of the month, according to National Security minister Marvin Dames.

Bethel was made to take three-months leave of absence that began on October 15.

It has now been six months since he stepped down, and officials remain tightlipped concerning his future,

Dames responded to questions concerning Bethel’s return ahead of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“We are in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis now so his leave has been extended to the end of this month and as decisions are made we will most certainly keep the Bahamian people up to date,” he said.

Back in October, concerns were raised that the move could impact recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The monster Category 5 storm had decimated Grand Bahama and Abaco in early September.

Captain Dr Raymond King now serves as acting commander.