RBDF calls off search for boater missing for more than a week

Boat began taking on water between New Providence and Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has called off a search for a boater who reportedly went missing during a journey to Abaco over a week ago.

According to the RBDF’s report, the man was aboard a 22-foot craft that left Nassau on Sunday, May 2, enroute to Abaco.

But his vessel reportedly began taking on water along the way as he contacted his relatives sometime that afternoon to express concern, noting that he was around 15 miles east of Bullock’s Harbour, between New Providence and Abaco.

The US Coast Guard, Operation Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) and the RBDF began searching once they received information about the missing man.

Along with the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association, police marines unit and volunteer boaters, an aerial search was also conducted as far as Sandy Point and Freeport, Grand Bahama, without much success.

Commander William Sturrup, the RBDF’s Search and Rescue coordinator, noted: “After days of canvassing an expansive area of waters around Chub Cay and the Berry Islands, we have suspended Search and Rescue operations for the missing individual.

“The Defence Force is grateful to interagency partners and the United States Coast Guard for their support in this activity, and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains poised to keeping Bahamian waters safe.”

Sturrup thanked the various agencies involved in the search, and expressed sympathy to the family.

The RBDF noted its vessels on patrol will continue to be on the lookout for the overdue craft.