RBC looking to open Abaco branch in February 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bank of Canada today announced that construction is beginning on a new state-of-the-art digitally-enabled branch to serve Marsh Harbour and communities in the Abacos.

“The effects of Hurricane Dorian are still a reality for many persons in The Bahamas. This is especially true for residents of the Abacos,” said LaSonya Missick, managing director and head of personal banking, The Bahamas and TCI.

“Our original branch was completely destroyed. Through our innovative Mobile Banking Unit, we quickly restored operations and were open for business. However, this was only ever designed to be a temporary solution. That is why today, I am proud to announce that we will open a new state-of-the-art branch to serve the Abacos.”

The full-service branch will provide RBC clients with the expertise and advice to manage their more complex financial needs like buying, refinancing, or renovating a home; purchasing a car; investing for the future or their retirement; investing for their business, or; saving for their children’s education.

The branch will also be “digitally-enabled” to help showcase RBC’s leading digital and mobile solutions for day-to-day banking transactions.

“In a few short days, RBC will celebrate 112 years of service to The Bahamas,” said Missick.

“This announcement further demonstrates our commitment to our islands and our confidence in the future of the Abacos. As an Abaconian myself, I know that those communities’ best days lie ahead, and I’m proud that RBC will be there, on the ground, supporting every step of the way.” Construction and planning have already started, and the bank expects to open the new branch in February. However, dates and timelines may fluctuate due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Abaco News Release clients can continue to utilize the mobile branch, while RBC works to ensure the new branch opens as soon as practicable while observing local public health guidelines related to COVID-19.