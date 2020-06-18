RBC Finco: Low growth economy driving mortgage challenges and credit losses

This compares to $25.3 million in net income recorded in 2018, he said.

“This decrease is attributed primarily to lower interest income and higher provisions during the year,” Johnson continued.

“Other operating costs remained relatively flat year over year with a four per cent reduction. Our core earnings under-performed and continue to be under pressure from lower mortgage growth and lower mortgage interest rates.

“Non-performing mortgages of $101.8 million (2018: $124.3 million) as a percentage of the portfolio was 13 percent at the end of the fiscal year. This result is compared to 15.47 percent at the end of fiscal 2018 and compared to the industry at 1 percent as of October 2019.”