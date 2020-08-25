Rampant theft plagues Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Rampant theft on Abaco is proving to be yet another obstacle to rebuilding efforts on the hurricane-torn island, a Chamber of Commerce executive has warned, describing the situation as “the wild, wild west”.

The issue, according to Abaco Chamber of Commerce director Krista Albury, is affecting residents, businesses and second homeowners.

“It’s a massive problem we are having over here right now,” Albury said.

“My home has been hit three times in the past month and a half. They stole my generator and then came back and ripped the wiring out of the walls. You make some progress and people can come and put you back months in one night. We have persons who have had their property broken into multiple times. Whatever progress they made has gone down the drain.”

Albury said: “It’s quite the wild wild west right now. We have heard from many businesses who are starting to feel discouraged from reopening because they dot know how they will get their business started again if they keep getting broken into. We are just seeing a continued free for all when it comes to the pillaging of businesses and residence alike.

She noted that many persons have been hesitant to ship goods and materials due to fears of theft.

Chad Sawyer, owner of Maxwell’s recently expressed similar concerns to Eyewitness News.

Albury continued: “The police presence is very light here. We have attempted to reach out to government about it but have yet to get a response. We were previously informed that 170 officers were to be deployed but it seems that because of COVID-19 that has been stopped. We were told they are undermanned on Abaco right now.

“There are not enough police to keep the peace on Abaco to uphold any COVID measures. It’s quite lawless here right now.”