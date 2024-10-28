Ragged Island plane crash update

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer said Monday that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will be leading the investigation into a plane crash which occurred near the Ragged Island airport on Sunday October 27.

While he did not speak directly to this most recent fatal incident, Dr. Romer underscored the importance of ensuring that aircrafts are licensed and in good standing with industry laws and regulations.

He also mentioned a program that was launched for citizens to report any unusual activity with aircrafts, a move to ensure that the wider public is engaged in the process of holding operators within the aviation sector accountable for due diligence.