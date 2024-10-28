Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Ragged Island plane crash update

0
SHARES
90
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer said Monday that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will be leading the investigation into a plane crash which occurred near the Ragged Island airport on Sunday October 27.

While he did not speak directly to this most recent fatal incident, Dr. Romer underscored the importance of ensuring that aircrafts are licensed and in good standing with industry laws and regulations.

He also mentioned a program that was launched for citizens to report any unusual activity with aircrafts, a move to ensure that the wider public is engaged in the process of holding operators within the aviation sector accountable for due diligence.

Polls

Should government introduce laws to ban caregivers from receiving gifts or assets from those in their care?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should government introduce laws to ban caregivers from receiving gifts or assets from those in their care?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture