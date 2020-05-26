Quick reopen or more Luciano’s to come, suggests minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Cabinet minister today warned the country could face “even bigger problems” if the economy does not reopen quickly.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar underscored the government is faced with a balancing act in weighing concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening the economy.

“Businesses cannot sustain these losses indefinitely,” he told reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting.

“If your business is starved of cash flow, you are going to get more Luciano’s and that will present even bigger problems.”

The popular fine Italian eatery on East Bay Street announced on Monday that it will close its doors permanently.

“Due to the current economic climate, the restaurant’s reliance on the tourist market, and the economic uncertainty in the coming months, it is unable to continue as a viable business,” the restaurant said in a statement, citing COVID-19 as the final ‘nail in the coffin.

D’Aguilar continued: “Yes, it’s a balancing act and there is always those who will say we get the date wrong, should we open up sooner, should we open up later. I’m sure there are a thousand business in now screaming open up the economy, we have so few cases, why are you preventing us for making a living.”