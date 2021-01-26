Push for fitness, fresh air draw many to parks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ballers, joggers, tykes on trikes and those wanting a bit of fresh air are gaining a new appreciation for community parks now that they have reopened after being closed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Individuals and families are slowly returning to their neighborhood parks, which stood deserted for most of last year when strict lockdown measures were in place.

At Southern Recreation Grounds, 28-year-old Niketra Bethel accompanied her six-year-old nephew, Akeem.

“I wanted to have something to do instead of just going home after work, lying down and watching TV,” she said.

“You have kids out here riding their bikes and scooters, everything they got for Christmas. It’s very family-friendly. It feels safe and you feel good when you leave.”

Teddy Harris, a student at C R Walker Senior High School, visits his neighborhood park almost every day and twice on Saturdays — in the morning for the exercise equipment and in the evening to play basketball.

“The reason why I like it here, it keeps the children out of trouble,” said the 17-year-old 12th grader.

“It makes them do something active. Instead of doing other things they aren’t supposed to be doing, they come out here and play ball.”

The historic space was redeveloped last year by Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) as part of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ Over-the-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative.

BSGC President Atario Mitchell said he is proud that his company was part of the redevelopment, and added that he sometimes enjoys dropping by the parks to take in people enjoying them.

“This park (Southern Recreation Grounds) has a vibe that’s all its own. It’s a source of pride to the community, a place that belongs to everyone, even if you reside outside the neighborhood,” he said.

“As a park developer, it is definitely one of our crown jewels, along with Silver Gates and a few others.

“Not every day you get to create something that not only anchors a community but makes people feel better physically and mentally.”

Spikenard resident Latoya Rolle said she visits the Silver Gates park in the Carmichael constituency every day.

“I used to live in this area. It’s how I know about the park,” she shared.

“I come here every day. I like the environment. It’s safe. At the facility, hardly anyone bothers us.”

Eighteen-year-old Alex and her younger sister, Brianne Rolle, said they are determined to make good use of their neighborhood park.

“It gives us something to do in the afternoon,” said Alex during a lap around the Silver Gates walking trail.

Brianna agreed, adding: “The plan is to come out at least three times a week for about 45 minutes. It’s a good chill spot, a good place to be in the evening.”

The World Health Organization (WHO), in its 2017 report on Urban Green Space Interventions and Health, noted that increasing or improving urban green space can “deliver positive health, social and environmental outcomes”.

Bahamian clinical psychologist Dr Valerie Knowles echoed similar sentiments, stating: “Green spaces allow for establishing social connections within social distancing parameters. Exercise boosts stress reduction, being outside provides increased sense of space and control which was lost in the isolation demands of the pandemic.”