Public works employees demand raises after 20 years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Several line staff employees of the Ministry of Public Works yesterday demonstrated in front of the John F. Kennedy office, demanding that management meet with them regarding promotions and raises.

The group, which included electricians, plumping and air conditioning workers, held up signs that read, “We need promotion – enough is enough”, “Discrimination against electricians, plumbers and AC workers”, and “We tired of waiting 20 + years”.

Theophilus Dean, a trustee of the Bahamas Public Service Union and a foreman in the Ministry of Works plumbing department said they have had multiple conversations with management about a possible raise, but there’s been no movement on the matter.

“We been here about 15 – 20 years now without promotion, without raise, without nothing,” Dean said.

“The other rest of people who come after us will get promotion and raise.

“So now we are here trying to talk and see if we can get some action for our promotions and raise.”