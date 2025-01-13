Watch ILTV Live
Public healthcare sector impacted by national strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority, has confirmed that massive industrial action undertaken by healthcare workers across New Providence and Grand Bahama has impacted the public healthcare system.

She reported that 90% of junior doctors, along with 60% of senior doctors have not reported to work today.

Rolle noted that 10% of nurses also joined the strike action.

In Grand Bahama, about 25% of healthcare workers have not reported for their assigned shifts, with approximately 15% of those at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre calling in sick as well, according to Rolle.

During a briefing at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday morning, Rolle reassured the public that her team, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is actively working on a contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted, quality healthcare for Bahamians.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

