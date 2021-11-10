‘PROTECT CHILDREN’S INNOCENCE’: Christian community speaks out against child abuse

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two local Christian groups have joined the massive public outcry spurred by the death of four-year-old Bella Walker, who died in hospital last Friday after an alleged assault.

The Bahamas Christian Council, headed by Bishop Delton Fernander, and Bahamas Against Crime, headed by Reverend CB Moss, issued separate statements yesterday grieving the death of four-year-old Bella Walker and unanimously denouncing acts of violence against children.

The Bahamas Christian Council’s statement read: “This alleged act that is purported to have been inflicted on this child is not only vicious but diabolical and we believe that the perpetrator once convicted should face the most severe punishment our courts extend.

“As pastors who are also fathers and mothers, we are heartbroken and devastated to learn of the alleged experience that this precious little girl was made to endure.

“The Bible teaches that our lord and savior has a special place in his heart most especially for children. By extension, as a church, we are compelled to also see about and care for the welfare of children not only within our congregation but also within the communities that our churches are planted.

“The Bahamas Christian Council continues to stand with all concerned citizens and residents, the government as well as members of law enforcement in calling for sturdier measures and a greater national initiative to ensure the safety and protection of our children.

“We must also join forces as a society to create stronger safety nets that ensure that the innocence as well as the lives of our children are protected.

“We also believe that the time has come for us to return to a period where, as a community, we serve as surrogates and custodians of each other’s children if parents have to work or face an emergency.

“In this vein, we also encourage those within communities that if you sense and see any signs of abuse, most especially with children, to alert the authorities.”

However, Bahamas Against Crime, in its statement, claimed that instances of child abuse have been known within the community for decades but rarely acted upon.

Its statement read: “This incident has prompted a great amount of sadness, anger and outrage from the highest political, religious and social levels, to the ordinary residents on the streets.

“What is so unfortunate, indeed tragic, is that this high level of concern for the abuse of our vulnerable children is seen only in the wake of a horrific incident such as befell Bella Walker, even though it is common knowledge what has been going on in this society for decades.”

It added: “In an effort to inform, educate and challenge the public to action, Bahamas Against Crime (BAC) hosted a conference on “Abuse, Exploitation and Trafficking of Children”, November 3 to 8, 2019…

“Planned as an annual event, 2020 and 2021 were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the next conference is scheduled for early 2022.

“We trust that as in 2019, government agencies, non-profits and other civil society groups will partner with Bahamas Against Crime to aggressively address this very critical national problem.”