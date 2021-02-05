PROMISES, PROMISES: PM tells nurses they will get paid even if he doesn’t

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) has reportedly received another assurance from Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis that he will deliver on his promise to pay nurses for overtime worked last year.

BNU President Amancha Williams told Eyewitness News that she spoke with the prime minister yesterday evening following weeks-long agitation from the bargaining agent over a number of outstanding issues, namely the outstanding payments and alleged unfair treatment.

“The prime minister stated that he will ensure that we get paid even if that means that he does not get paid at the end of the month, and he said that he granted permission to the treasury to go ahead and carry out whatever was promised to us from July.”

The union gathered at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday morning in a bid to meet with Minnis over their issues.

During Wednesday’s demonstration, Williams said several nurses in the Department of Public Health have still not been paid for overtime worked during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and throughout the coronavirus pandemic last year.

In an update yesterday, Williams assured members that the union executives will not stop until payments are made.