Privy Council refuses appeal of Frank Smith acquittal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has refused the attempt by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to appeal Frank Smith’s acquittal.

Smith was acquitted of bribery and extortion charges last February, with Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt’s ruling that the former senator has no case to answer.

The decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal in August.

The Privy Council statement read: “Having considered written submissions from the parties, we have agreed to report to Your Majesty as our opinion that permission to appeal should be REFUSED because there is no risk that a serious miscarriage of justice has occurred in this case”.