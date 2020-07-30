Private island retreat project launched in the Abacos

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Montage Hotels & Resorts yesterday announced Montage Cay, a 48-acre private-island resort and residential community in The Abacos Islands in the Bahamas.

Owned in partnership with Sterling Global Financial, the project will see the rebranding and complete redevelopment of the private island of Matt Lowe’s Cay in The Abacos.

“We are honored to partner with the team at Sterling Global to bring Montage Cay to life and introduce our first Caribbean resort,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MontageInternational.

“Surrounded by calm waters, warm breezes and panoramic beauty, Montage Cay will perfectly combine its breathtaking setting with signature Montage amenities and service.

“We have designed the resort to take full advantage of the island’s natural beauty, setting the stage for one of the finest ultra-luxury resorts in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the Bahamian community for their warm welcome and look forward to bringing Montage to this special part of the world.”

Montage Cay is located less than one mile off the coast of Marsh Harbour.

The private island features seven pristine beaches, varied topography with elevated sight lines for expansive sunrise and sunset views, mature and diverse landscaping, and stunning scenery of the surrounding cays, all in the tranquil turquoise waters of the Sea of Abaco.

Poised to become one of the most exclusive ultra-luxury resort destinations in the Caribbean, Montage Cay will blend Montage’s unparalleled service with the serene, natural beauty of the region and offer a contemporary execution of traditional Bahamian architecture.

The private-island resort will feature 50 all-suite accommodations and a limited collection of Montage Residences built in harmony with the island’s seven white-sand beaches against a tranquil backdrop of the Sea of Abaco and the stunning surrounding cays.

A 46-slip marina accommodating vessels up to 110 feet anchors the resort, allowing guests and residents of MontageCay exceptional access to an array of world-class boating, fishing and water sports activities.

The 50-room, all-suite resort will feature light and airy ocean-view rooms with luxury outdoor amenities including plunge pools, outdoor showers, private gardens and lounge areas, creating an unmatched resort experience in the Bahamas.

Montage Cay will also boast an array of unique restaurant and bar experiences including all-day dining, a signature dinner-only restaurant, two beach bar and grilles, lobby and pool bars, as well as a spa café and juice bar.

Additional resort amenities include a full-service Spa Montage, an extensive health and wellness program, fitness center, swimming pools, and Montage’s signature Paintbox Children’s Club.

The resort will offer indoor meeting space, as well as wedding and social-event lawn space with unobstructed views of the clear blue sea.

“We are honored to be partners with Montage International in the development of this spectacular project,” said David Kosoy, Executive Chairman & Founder of Sterling Global Financial.

“I am confident that the combination of Sterling’s development expertise and Montage’s operational expertise will result in an unparalleled private island escape and community that will set a new standard for luxury living.”

According to a statement, Montage Cay guests and residents can easily access the resort through the extensive direct flights offered from major American and European markets to the Bahamas, as well as a modern FBO that welcomes private jets and charters.

After arriving on Marsh Harbour, Montage Cay guests and residents will take a brief 10-minute boat ride to the resort’s exclusive oasis or dock a private boat at the Montage Cay marina.

Sea plane access directly to the Montage Cay dock will be available.