Private doctors ordered to suspend non-emergent visits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — All private medical and dental practices in the country have been ordered to suspend routine and non-emergent visits with patients.

The new measure was outlined in an amendment to the COVID-19 emergency powers order issued today.

The order allows medical facilities to remain open, provided: “all private medical and dental practices shall eliminate all routine and non-emergency physical encounters with patients, and shall as best as possible provide all routine and non-emergency services using virtual or remote means excluding private renal dialysis facilities.

It continued: “Where physical interaction is a necessity due to a medical emergency there must be strict adherence to physical distancing and hygienic requirements.”