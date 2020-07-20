Prison medical ward shut down

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The medical wing at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOC) has been closed due to a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Sources close to the matter confirmed to Eyewitness News that several prison personnel have been asked to get tested for the virus, and the area is currently being sanitized.

When contacted, BDOC Commissioner Charles Murphy declined comment on the matter at this time.

In an update last week Wednesday, Murphy told Eyewitness News the prison remained COVID-free since the initial outbreak in mid-March, despite an influx of new inmates throughout the pandemic.

Forty-eight inmates were recently pardoned as the prison continues to explore measures to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus in the institution.

The former inmates were nearing the end of their sentences, according to Murphy.