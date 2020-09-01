Pride, Hanna, Lockhart take home top prizes at Lindroth Tournament

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The inaugural Lindroth Memorial Tournament, held in honor of Orjan Lindroth – a great long-time supporter of chess in The Bahamas – turned out to be a great success, according to the Bahamas Chess Federation (BCF). The tournament, which attracted 35 participants, was held August 15. It was said to be a very exciting set of events featuring players from all age categories and skill levels.

With a time control of five minutes plus five seconds per move, the Junior Section was highly contested. With less than five minutes before the end of the tournament, the top positions changed. A total of 16 players participated in the Junior Section.

The Open Section hosted 19 players – the most of any of the sections. With more time on the clock to analyze their moves, the open tournament was said to be wide open. For Arena tournaments, winning depends on more than just beating your opponent, particularly with the “berserk” option available. Choosing to berserk cuts a player’s time in half and removes additional time added per move. Many over-confident players have lost to lower-rated players on time because of this feature, but if successful it gives more points per win.

The event was held using the lichess.org platform.

“The BCF wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Lindroth and his family for their support throughout the years,” said BCF President Elton Joseph. “The Lindroth Memorial Tournament will be added to the BCF’s annual calendar. This tournament is a way for the Bahamas Chess Federation to show how much Mr. Lindroth meant to the federation and to preserve his legacy of helping in the development of young Bahamians.”

Avian Pride came out on top in the Junior Section and took home the grand prize of an Atlantis gold-plated pack of playing cards. Philip Hanna won the Open Section and Kenville Lockhart took the Casual Section. There were many winners in the Junior Section age categories.

Lindroth was a chess player who loved the sport and supported many federation events, especially the work with Over-the-Hill youth.