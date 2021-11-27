PREPARE NOW: Health minister warns new COVID variant Omicron threatens progress

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health minister Dr Michael Darville yesterday urged Bahamians to prepare for a new COVID variant that could threaten the country’s progress with a surge in cases.
The World Health Organization has identified a new Variant of Concern, labelled the Omicron variant.
Darville noted over the last few weeks there has been a significant and sustained increase in cases in both Europe and the United States.
“We have seen that in our highly connected world, surges in other regions have tended to lead to a surge in our country a few weeks later,” he said in a statement.
“We have heard about many new variants in the last few months, and many of them have disappeared without significant impact. However, there are several reasons to be particularly vigilant when it comes to this new variant.
“It has taken off in South Africa, where it was first identified, and it appears to be out-competing other variants. In less than two weeks, it has become the dominant variant in that country.
He said: “A variant significantly more transmissible than Delta would be a very serious threat indeed.”
Darville said more information about the new variant is forthcoming but the country could not wait to act with urgency to decrease risks.
“Get vaccinated,” he said.
“Vaccination protects you from severe disease and reduces transmission in your community. It is important to highlight the fact that the preliminary data indicate an increased risk of reinfection with this variant. For Bahamians who have had COVID in the past, but have not been vaccinated, please understand: you cannot count on your prior infection providing you with sufficient immune protection. Please get vaccinated.”
Darville also advised people to avoid crowded, indoor spaces; and to wear your mask correctly when indoors, as in the supermarket, church, or an office.
He continued: “Pay attention to ventilation. Aerosol particles of the virus can hang in the air for many hours after being expelled by an infected individual. Opening windows and doors can push particles out more quickly so that you are breathing cleaner air.
“We are taking the recent surges in Europe and the United States, and the news of the Omicron variant, very seriously, and will be providing regular updates about our policies and progress.
Darville added: “On a final note, we are grateful to the scientists, doctors, and policymakers in South Africa; they have done an excellent job identifying and sequencing the new variant and have shared data transparently in a way that should be a model for the rest of the world.”
2 comments
The shots were made based on the original strain. They will do less to protect you from Omicron than natural immunity will. Stop the insanity. The shots have deadlier side effects.
Exactly