PRELIMINARY NUMBERS: Bahamas welcomed almost one million stopover visitors in 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas welcomed almost one million stopover visitors in 2021, based on preliminary data, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Cooper, the minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told Parliament yesterday: “By the end of 2021, The Bahamas’ tourism arrivals month over month were approaching 2019 levels for the corresponding periods, with international air travel down just by five percent in December compared to December 2019.

“For the full year 2021, The Bahamas welcomed almost one million stopover visitors, according to our preliminary numbers.

“While this is below our number of stopover arrivals for 2019, the global average shows that stopover visitors were down more than 72 percent worldwide, according to the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization).”

Land reform

Cooper also touched on the issue of land reform, noting that it has been a “thorny issue”.

He noted that since coming to office, the Davis administration has appointed a land reform working group to look into the issue.

Referring to the issue of beach access, Cooper said: “We believe that Bahamians should have simple and easily identifiable access to beaches.

“Public beaches are our right.

“While we plan to work with developers for the most favorable outcomes for their projects, Bahamians must not be sidelined and denied access to our beautiful beaches as our country develops.”

He also said he has asked governmental town councils to identify appropriate beach access across the islands well in advance of development in those areas.