Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon postponed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The latest sports event to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is BAARK!’s (Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights & Kindness) 8th Annual Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon which was set for Sunday, March 29, starting at Jaws Beach.

At the moment, there is no timeline for how long the event is postponed, but once again, the Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), through its Powerade product, has come on board with the intention of fueling participants. This year is the seventh consecutive year that Powerade has returned as the title sponsor and it still intends to hydrate athletes throughout the race whenever it is held.

The Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon is one of the largest triathlon events in The Bahamas, with over 200 participants from around the world competing on a yearly basis. Athletes will swim, ride and run during the three-discipline event, and all proceeds are used for BAARK!’s animal education and spay/neuter programs in The Bahamas.

CBC will also have a team taking part in this year’s race. Andrew Hanna, Karla Wells-Lisgaris and Philip Rolle will ride, swim and run, respectively, in the relay portion of the race. Hanna, Wells-Lisgaris and Rolle are all no strangers to the annual event, each having competed before.

A BAARK representative noted that they are delighted to have Powerade back on board as a presenting sponsor for the triathlon. They added that CBC’s ongoing financial commitment has helped tremendously with the growth of the event over the years and that the athletes really enjoy having both Powerade and Dasani products available for their rehydration needs during and after the race.

“At Caribbean Bottling, we believe in the mission of BAARK!,” noted CBC Communications Marketing Manager Nikia Wells. “They help hundreds of animals, each year, through their work and education initiatives. We are happy to support their efforts and look forward to keeping all of the athletes hydrated at this year’s Potcakeman event.”

The triathlon event consists of a 750-meter swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a five-kilometer run. Athletes can choose to compete in all three disciplines, or via a relay. For more information on the event, interested persons are asked to visit the website http://www.baarkbahamas.com/potcakeman/.