POWER CONTINGENCY PLAN: BPL to add 83 MW of rental generation capacity for peak summer demand

Up to $40 million in overall costs over the 12 months

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Works Minister Alfred Sears said yesterday that Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) “contingency plan” for the peak summer period will see 83 MW of rental generation added to the company’s generation supply.

Sears during his contribution to the 2022/2023 budget debate yesterday said: “BPL has on my request provided a contingency plan for the summer. We have to have a plan and I requested a plan for the peak period of the summer where we would consume up to 260 MW.

“We have made provisions for there to be up to 323.5 MW available during the peak period.

“We would have more power than we would normally consume so we can have some redundancies in the event that their is a failure of one kind or another.”

Sears noted that there will be a number of rental agreements with Aggreko and Sun Utilities to provide a total of 83 MW of “adequate, highly reliable” generation to complement BPL’s generation output to meet the desired 323.5 MW to service consumers.

Sears noted that the Aggreko rental generation contract already exists.

The Sun Utilities contract was awarded on May 24, 2022, and is expected to become commercially available on or before July 4th.

Of the 27 MW to be supplied by Sun Utilities, Sears noted that 16 MW will be generated via propane and result in a savings of up to $40 million in overall costs over the 12 months compared to running the gas turbines at Baillou Hills power station.