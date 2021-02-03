Poultry producer sees 10 to 15 percent pre-Dorian business recovery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An Abaco-based poultry producer said its business had returned to only about 10 to 15 percent pre-Hurricane Dorian levels, as it was beginning to return to the Nassau market.

Lance Pinder, operations manager at Abaco Big Bird, told Eyewitness News: “We sent a pretty good size shipment to a buyer [in] Nassau in January and so we’re getting back into the Nassau market.

“We’re still only about 10 to 15 percent pre-Dorian business. There is more demand than that, but everything is happening at a snail’s pace these days. There is demand on Abaco and in Nassau. Hopefully this pandemic will slow down and that will increase demand even more.

“You have to be careful with the way things are with COVID-19, the lockdowns and restricted travel. You have to be more conservative with your finances.”

Pinder also noted that apart from its poultry production, the company is still attempting to restore its citrus groves, which were wiped out by Dorian.

He noted that the company has been able to benefit from grant assistance from the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC).

“We did receive a grant from the SBDC, which is the first time we got any real assistance since the hurricane,” said Pinder.

“I guess it’s better late than never. It will certainly help us with cash flow. We’re happy about that. Hopefully we will now also be able to get our land straight.”