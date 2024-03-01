Potters Cay fire update

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Agriculture & Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell revealed Friday morning that his ministry is still investigating a fire which destroyed five vessels at Potters Cay Dock on February 26; he told media that officials are in the process of devising no protocol to govern the removal of derelict boats in the areas.

Campbell noted that this project is being overseen by Acting Port Controller Berne Wright and revealed that a meeting is scheduled for sometime next week to put a definitive plan together.