Postal Services significantly reduced due to COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Postmaster General Jennifer Johnson said that business has been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

However, she said the General Post Office remains open for business despite the lockdowns.

“The Post Offices are currently operating on reduced work hours, with some offices closed, as a result of national lockdown,” said Johnson in a statement.

She said that the main challenge is that outgoing and incoming mail volumes are significantly reduced due to limited and, in some cases, temporary cessation of the main international, and domestic air routes.

Johnson said that business is also impacted because local companies have suspended most bulk mailing activities, pending their resumption of normal business operations.

The Postmaster explained that all post offices on New Providence, with the exception of the South Beach and Airport locations, are currently open on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 9am to 1pm.

Offices on the Family Islands, with the exception of Grand Bahama and Sandy Point are also open, 9am to 1pm also on those days.

Services (including parcels, stamp sales, money orders, savings bank) are available at opened offices, with the exception of the local offices on North and Central Abaco.

Offices in those two Abaco districts are still challenged in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, and are operating mail delivery services, only.

Customers visiting sub-offices are permitted on the inside, one at a time, and must adhere to the safety protocols, including wearing a facemask, sanitizing hands at the door and maintaining social distancing.

Customers are also encouraged to clear their post office boxes.

Johnson said: “If you find that your box was full of mail, chances are that there are more items being held, that could not fit into the crowded box. This clears up the mail in a more timely manner.

“Once satisfied that all mail is collected, please know that there is no likelihood of additional mail, until the international flights resume normal runs and local businesses return to normal operations with their bulk mailing.”