POSITIVE STEP: BHTA president says removal of COVID protocols critical to ‘leveling the playing field’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president Robert Sands said yesterday that the removal of remaining COVID-19 protocols will place The Bahamas on a “level playing field” with its competitors in the tourism industry.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville yesterday announced that the country’s mask mandate will be relaxed as of October 1, 2022. Members of the public will not be required to wear a mask in most settings.

However, the wearing of face masks will continue to be required in the following settings: a health care facility for any reason; in any indoor classroom setting in an educational institution; or any non-resident worker of a long-term care residential facility.

The statement noted that the adjustments to the mask mandate were recommended by the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Health & Wellness following a meeting yesterday. It was noted that some Bahamians will continue to prefer to wear a mask for protection from COVID-19 and their choice to do so should be respected by all.

Darville also recently stated that the Davis administration had approved health officials’ recommendations to remove the COVID-19 testing requirements for all ports of entry and was working to gazette the policy change.

Yesterday, Sands said: “The removal of both of those items, the easing of the last of the protocols, are critical to placing the Bahamas on a level playing field with our competitors. I think it brings us in line with the rest of the world and in particular our source markets. Notwithstanding these removals, we believe the general population and our visitors will take personal responsibility for their health and safety. In the main, this is a very good thing for the country.”