Port operator records $2 mil. increase in total revenue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Arawak Port Development (APD) Limited saw a nearly $2 million increase in total revenue for the six months ending December 31 2019, when compared to the same period the previous year.

In its unaudited interim financial statements, the BISX-listed port operator noted its total revenue for the period was $17,313,954 compared to $15,476,514 for the six months ending December 2018.

The company also reported that for the period, total earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBIDA) was $7,924,250 when compared to $6,571,066 the same period the previous year.

The company also reported that for the period its total expenses were $9,389,704, up from the $8,905,448 for the same period in 2018.

APD was formed in 2009.

It owns and operates both the Nassau Container Port (NCP) and Gladstone Freight Terminal.

Operations of the Port include a break bulk, a bulk and a container terminal that has 1,167 linear feet of berthing.