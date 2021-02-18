Port Lucaya Marketplace operator slams closure rumors as “fake news”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Port Lucaya Marketplace’s director yesterday dismissed as “fake news” rumors of the marketplace’s possible closure, despite it recouping less than 30 percent of the $150,000 being spent per month to keep the venue open.

Tyan Moss told Eyewitness News: “The marketplace is not closing. That’s not so; that’s fake news. Someone put that rumor out there. We’re not going to close.

“Even though I am losing money big time, I will go to the end with these people. I’m not closing Port Lucaya.”

Moss added: “It’s been hard. I spend $150,000 every month to run Port Lucaya and I haven’t been making 30 percent back.

“We had trouble with [Hurricane] Matthew, then it was [Hurricane] Dorian and now it’s a worldwide pandemic. It’s been rough on all of us but if I can help my Bahamian people, that’s what I’m going to do.

“My boss never indicated anything as such to me even though I’m spending his money. He was upset about the rumor and it’s not the first time.

“If the marketplace closed, I wouldn’t have a job and my people wouldn’t have a job. What would become of them? Government is trying to do what it can.”

Moss noted that the lack of tourism activity was particularly difficult for straw vendors and artisans operating out of the marketplace.

“We have some people back to work but it’s really hard, very rough for the straw vendors and the artisans who really rely on the tourists,” said Moss.

“I really wish I could do something for them but I can’t. The only thing I can do right now is keep the place open. I’m going to do the best on my side.

“Before I ever decide to close down, I would rather sit with the government and say ‘I need some help’. There has to be procedures in place.”