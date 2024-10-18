NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bernard “Porky” Dorsett, owner of Porky’s Gas Station, is rolling back gas prices as part of his Porky’s Pumping Pink initiative.

Every Friday until November 1st, drivers can enjoy 25 cents off gasoline and 16 cents off diesel. Dorsett has pledged that all proceeds will support breast cancer awareness and research efforts in the country. This initiative is particularly meaningful to him, as it was inspired by a family member’s battle with cancer.

According to the Susan G. Komen website, health officials in The Bahamas estimate that there are 300-500 new cases of breast cancer each year with 48% of women diagnosed being under the age of 50.